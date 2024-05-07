President Vladimir Putin on May 7 took oath as the President of Russia for a new term of six years at a ceremony held at Andreyevsky Hall in the Grand Kremlin Palace.

Putin was sworn in for a record fifth presidential term.

According to TASS, Constitutional Court Chairman Valery Zorkin announced that Putin has formally taken office as Russian president for another six-year term, following which the Chairman handed him the symbols of presidential power including the presidential insignia, that is, the golden cross of St. George, depicting the Russian coat of arms and a gold chain with the words "Virtue, Honesty and Glory."

The head of state delivered a speech after the oath-taking ceremony.

It may be mentioned that the first two terms in office for Putin lasted four years, however, the presidential term was extended to six years based on constitutional amendments.

Putin won the presidential elections in March, receiving 87.17 per cent of the votes based on the result of processing 70 per cent of the electoral protocols.

Putin's first six-year presidential term began in 2012 and the second one in 2018. TASS reported that in 2020, the Constitution was amended to make it possible for him to run for president in 2024.

Meanwhile, Putin recently launched exercises by strategic nuclear missile forces and Washington said Russian troops massed near Ukraine's border were "poised to strike".

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said Russian forces were beginning to "uncoil and move closer" to the border with its former Soviet neighbour.