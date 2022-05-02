Vladimir Putin may be forced to drop control of the Ukraine war for a few days as he prepares for cancer surgery, according to a “Kremlin insider.”

While undergoing surgery, the Russian leader is anticipated to appoint Nikolai Patrushev, the hardline Security Council chief and ex-FSB commander, to spearhead the invasion.

Patrushev, 70, is widely considered as a key architect of the war strategy thus far, as well as the man who convinced Putin that Kyiv is overrun with neo-Nazis.

The startling claims were made on the prominent Telegram channel General SVR, whose source is supposed to be a senior Kremlin official.

Putin was diagnosed with abdominal cancer and Parkinson’s 18 months ago, according to General SVR.

He is said to have postponed surgery, which will now take place on Red Square on May 9 as part of the Triumph Day commemoration of Russia’s victory in World War II.

The allegation comes amid reports that Putin is planning to declare war on Ukraine and order the mass mobilisation of military-age men, posing a serious political risk.

According to SVR, the procedure was planned to take place in the second half of April, but it was postponed.

According to the publication, ‘Putin was urged to have surgery, and the date is currently being discussed and decided upon.’

‘There doesn’t appear to be a compelling need, but it can’t be put off any longer.’