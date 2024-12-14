As the final full moon of 2024 rises, the Cold Moon delivers a breathtaking conclusion to the celestial calendar, heralding the arrival of winter. Occurring just before the winter solstice, this lunar event carries deep cultural significance and a variety of names across civilizations.

Known as the Long Night Moon or Moon Before Yule in some traditions, this celestial marvel is tied to ancient Pagan festivals. The Mohawk people refer to it as the Cold Moon, while Native American tribes attribute evocative names like Drift Clearing Moon, Hoar Frost Moon, Snow Moon, and Winter Maker Moon. The Celts honor it as the Oak Moon, emphasizing its universal allure and cultural importance.

According to NASA, the Cold Moon will reach its full phase at 4:02 a.m. EST on Sunday, December 15, and will be best observed later that day as it ascends in the eastern sky. Nestled in the constellation Taurus, this full moon will be accompanied by some of the brightest stars in the night sky and the planet Jupiter, creating a spectacular display for stargazers.

This frosty orb rises a week before the December solstice, marking the year's longest night in the Northern Hemisphere and the start of astronomical winter. During this time, the moon will climb highest in the sky as the sun dips to its lowest point in the daytime southern sky. Positioned below Capella in the constellation Auriga and above Betelgeuse in Orion, the moon will shine prominently throughout December, with Jupiter visible to its right.

Adding to the celestial splendor, the Cold Moon coincides with the peak of the Geminid meteor shower, renowned for its annual display of "falling stars." While the moon’s brilliance might reduce visibility of meteors, its orangey glow remains a mesmerizing sight, especially when viewed through binoculars or telescopes as it rises from the eastern horizon.

As the Cold Moon concludes 2024’s lunar cycle, the celestial journey continues with the Wolf Moon, set to rise on January 13, 2025, keeping stargazers enchanted with the beauty of the night sky.