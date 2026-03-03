West Asia on the brink as Israel strikes Tehran and Beirut; US Embassy in Riyadh hit by drone: Reports

West Asia plunged deeper into turmoil on Tuesday, March 3 as Israel launched simultaneous strikes on Tehran and Beirut, while a drone attack hit the United States Embassy in Riyadh, dramatically widening the theatre of conflict. The escalating hostilities, triggered by Washington’s Operation Epic Fury and followed by retaliatory Iranian action, have now drawn multiple Gulf nations into the spiralling confrontation, raising fears of a broader regional war.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed in a post on X that it was conducting “simultaneous targeted strikes” against military targets in Tehran and Beirut. The strikes mark a significant expansion of Israel’s operational footprint, directly targeting Iranian territory even as it continues operations in Lebanon.

Meanwhile, the Jerusalem Post, citing Reuters, reported that the United States Embassy in Riyadh was struck in a drone attack. The incident prompted the immediate suspension of all US consular services in Saudi Arabia.

In a further sign of escalating risks to American personnel, two more US soldiers were reported killed in Operation Epic Fury, taking the American death toll to six. Following the embassy strike, the US embassy in Iraq ordered non-emergency government employees to leave the country and prohibited the use of Baghdad airport, underscoring mounting security concerns.

As tensions spilled into neighbouring Gulf nations, Bahrain reported a massive defensive response to incoming projectiles. Abdulla bin Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Bahrain’s Ambassador to the US, stated that the kingdom’s air defence systems intercepted 70 Iranian ballistic missiles and 59 drones targeting the country.

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that US forces had conducted sustained operations targeting key Iranian military infrastructure, including facilities linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The strikes form part of Washington’s broader Operation Epic Fury campaign aimed at degrading Iran’s military capabilities.

Separately, Al Jazeera reported that Iran claimed responsibility for launching a “massive missile and drone” assault on a US air base in Bahrain. The IRGC asserted that it destroyed the main command building at the Sheikh Isa Air Base during an early Tuesday strike. According to Iranian claims, 20 drones and three missiles hit the base, igniting fuel storage tanks and causing significant damage.

The developments signal a dangerous new phase in the confrontation, with direct strikes between Israel and Iran, attacks on US diplomatic facilities, and Gulf states drawn into active defence operations. With multiple flashpoints now active across Tehran, Beirut, Riyadh, Iraq, and Bahrain, the conflict risks cascading into a full-scale regional war with global strategic consequences.