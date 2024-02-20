“Whale Bones” has been awarded Underwater Photographer of the Year 2024, which was captured by Swedish photographer Alex Dawson. The picture depicts a diver investigating a minke whale skeleton beneath the Greenland ice sheet.

Alex Mustard, who chaired the judging panel of the awards told the BBC, "Whale Bones was photographed in the toughest conditions, as a breath-hold diver descends below the Greenland ice sheet to bear witness to the carcasses. The diver's suit and torch give it a 'visiting alien' feel. The composition flows effortlessly and takes your eye on the right journey to tell the story."

Dawson announced his significant victory on Instagram. He said in his post, "With my winning photograph, Whale Bones, I am honoured to have won the prize of Underwater Photographer of the Year 2024 in London this weekend. This picture was entered in the freediving style under the Wide Angle category."

This post was shared on February 19. Since being shared, it has gained more than 2,300 likes and numerous comments. Many flocked to the comments section of his post to express their amazement with this capture.