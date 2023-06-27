In a strong condemnation of online harassment, the White House on June 27 asserted its unwavering support for the freedom of the press. The incident in question involved Sabrina Siddiqui, a journalist from the Wall Street Journal, who faced intense harassment after posing a crucial question to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent state visit to the United States.

During a joint press statement with US President Joe Biden, Siddiqui inquired about the steps taken by the Indian government to improve the rights of Muslims and other minority communities in India. Prime Minister Modi responded by emphasizing that democracy runs in the veins of India and that there is no room for discrimination based on caste, creed, or religion.

Subsequently, Siddiqui became a target of online harassment originating from individuals within India, including some politicians. In light of these developments, reporter Kelly O'Donnell sought the White House's response during a press briefing.

John Kirby, the Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council, expressed the White House's unequivocal condemnation of the harassment faced by Siddiqui. He described the actions as completely unacceptable and antithetical to the core principles of democracy, which were prominently exhibited during the state visit. The White House made it clear that harassment of journalists, regardless of the circumstances, is unacceptable and should be condemned.

During his own press conference in the United States, Prime Minister Modi emphasized that discrimination has no place in India and stated that both India and America embody democracy in their DNA. He reiterated the commitment to upholding the principles enshrined in the Indian Constitution, which firmly reject discrimination on the grounds of caste, creed, or religion.