The White House has issued an executive order blocking federal funding and support for gender-transition procedures for minors, citing concerns over their long-term effects. The order prohibits taxpayer money from funding puberty blockers, hormone treatments, or surgeries meant to alter a child's physical characteristics to match a different gender identity.

Describing these medical procedures as “irreversible” and “harmful,” the order states that children subjected to such treatments may face permanent sterilisation and lifelong health complications. It also calls for strict enforcement of existing laws that limit or prohibit these interventions.

A major aspect of the directive is the withdrawal of federal funds from medical institutions that provide gender-transition services. Agencies distributing research or education grants to hospitals and medical schools must ensure compliance. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has been tasked with reviewing Medicaid and Medicare policies related to these treatments and revoking prior guidance promoting gender-affirming care.

The order also extends to military and government-funded health insurance. The Department of Defense must remove coverage for gender-transition procedures under TRICARE, affecting nearly 2 million children of service members. The Office of Personnel Management is directed to exclude these treatments from federal employee health insurance plans.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has been instructed to investigate alleged consumer fraud related to gender-transition procedures and prioritize enforcement against what the order describes as “deceptive medical practices.” The Attorney General is also directed to work with Congress on legislation allowing individuals who underwent these treatments as minors to sue for damages, with an extended statute of limitations.

A crackdown on “sanctuary states” that facilitate gender transitions for minors without parental consent is also part of the order. The DOJ will assess whether such policies violate federal laws, including parental custody protections.

To oversee enforcement, agency heads must submit a progress report within 60 days, with ongoing federal oversight to ensure compliance. The order also includes a severability clause, ensuring unaffected provisions remain in place if any part of the directive is legally challenged.