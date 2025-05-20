Member states of the World Health Organization (WHO) have formally adopted the first-ever international Pandemic Agreement, a landmark move aimed at reinforcing global preparedness and response to future pandemics. The decision was made at the 78th World Health Assembly following more than three years of negotiations prompted by the global fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agreement, backed by consensus during a plenary session on Tuesday, outlines a framework to ensure better coordination among countries, faster access to critical medical tools, and greater equity in pandemic response — all while respecting national sovereignty.

“The world is safer today, thanks to the leadership, collaboration and commitment of our Member States to adopt the historic WHO Pandemic Agreement,” said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “The Agreement is a victory for public health, science and multilateral action.”

The accord sets out principles and mechanisms to improve international cooperation in areas such as surveillance, information-sharing, supply chain management, and equitable distribution of vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics. It emphasizes the need for transparent communication and joint planning to prevent a repeat of the disjointed responses seen during the COVID-19 crisis.

The agreement was approved by 124 countries in committee earlier this week, with no objections and 11 abstentions, before being adopted in full by the Assembly.

One of the core elements of the deal is its insistence on equity — particularly in access to life-saving resources during global health emergencies. It also reaffirms that decisions on domestic public health measures remain solely under the authority of individual nations.

A key clause in the agreement states:

“Nothing in the WHO Pandemic Agreement shall be interpreted as providing the Secretariat of the World Health Organisation... any authority to direct, order, alter or otherwise prescribe the national and/or domestic law\... or to mandate or otherwise impose any requirements that Parties take specific actions.”

This provision appears to address concerns among some governments and populations over potential overreach by global institutions during emergencies.

The new framework builds on the lessons of COVID-19, during which inequities in vaccine access and fractured international coordination led to unnecessary loss of life and prolonged disruptions. According to the WHO, the agreement aims to ensure that future responses are more timely, unified, and just.

“This is a recognition by the international community that our citizens, societies and economies must not be left vulnerable to again suffer losses like those endured during COVID-19,” said Dr. Tedros.

The Pandemic Agreement is expected to serve as a blueprint for global cooperation in health crises, reinforcing the WHO’s role as a central coordinator while allowing countries to retain control over how they implement public health measures at the national level.