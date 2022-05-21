According to the World Health Organization, 80 cases of monkeypox have been verified in 11 countries. More cases are likely to be recorded, according to the report. Another 50 suspected cases are being investigated, according to the WHO, without mentioning any countries.

WHO said in a statement released yesterday that it is working with affected countries and others to expand disease surveillance in order to identify and support those who may be affected. It also warned against stigmatizing certain populations as a result of the disease.

"WHO and partners are working to better understand the extent and cause of an outbreak of The virus is endemic in some animal populations in a number of countries, leading to occasional outbreaks among local people and travelers. The recent outbreaks reported across 11 countries so far are atypical, as they are occurring in non-endemic countries," the WHO said in a statement.

"Monkeypox spreads differently from COVID-19. WHO encourages people to stay informed from reliable sources, such as national health authorities, on the extent of the outbreak in their community (if any), symptoms and prevention," the statement added.

Earlier, infections have been verified in Italy, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, which had reported the first European case. Monkeypox is most common in Central and West Africa's remote areas.

According to the National Health Service of the United Kingdom, it is a rare viral infection that is usually mild and lasts only a few weeks.

Meanwhile, the virus does not spread easily between people, and the risk to the wider public is said to be very low.