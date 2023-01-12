Following 19 reported deaths in Uzbekistan linked to two cough syrups manufactured by Noida-based Marion Biotech, the World Health Organization (WHO) has reportedly advised against using the syrups on children.

According to Reuters, the World Health Organization's recommendations follow an investigation by Uzbekistan's health ministry, which discovered that the syrups - Ambranol and DOK-1 Max - both contained ethylene glycol, a toxic substance.

According to the WHO, the "substandard medical products" manufactured by Marion Biotech "fail to meet quality standards or specifications and are thus out of specification," according to a medical product alert issued on Wednesday, January 11.

Furthermore, according to Reuters, the analysis suggests that the syrups were administered in doses higher than the standard for children, either by their parents, who mistook it for an anti-cold remedy, or on the advice of pharmacists.

"Diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol are toxic to humans when consumed and can be fatal," according to a WHO press release. The substandard products mentioned in this alert are dangerous, and using them, particularly in children, can result in serious injury or death. Toxic effects can include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, inability to pass urine, headache, altered mental state, and acute kidney injury, which can be fatal."

Uzbekistan has arrested four people in connection with the deaths of 19 children who ingested the aforementioned cough syrups, according to the Uzbek state security service on Friday, January 6.

The agency also claims that Marion has yet to provide the WHO with guarantees regarding the safety and quality of these products. Marion Biotech, on the other hand, announced last month, shortly after the series of deaths, that it had ceased production of the syrup.

The health ministry issued a directive ordering the company's production to be halted. According to recent reports, Uttar Pradesh has suspended Marion's production licence.



Also read : Marion Biotech’s Noida unit stops manufacturing cough syrup: Union health minister