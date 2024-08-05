Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned and fled the country amidst escalating violence and protests. Hasina, along with her sister Sheikh Rehana, departed Dhaka on a military helicopter on Monday, August 5, 2024, seeking safety in India.

The resignation came after protestors stormed Hasina’s official residence, Bangabhaban, leading to widespread unrest. The protests, which initially began in June against the reservation system in government jobs and educational institutions, had spiraled into violence, resulting in over 100 deaths in recent days. The government had earlier imposed a complete internet shutdown to curb the protests, which intensified following a verbal order to resume broadband services.

Army Chief General Waker-uz-Zaman confirmed Hasina’s resignation and the formation of an interim government. “We will restore peace and address the violence that has plagued the country,” Zaman stated, adding that the army would seek a resolution by nightfall.

India’s Border Security Force has issued a high alert along the India-Bangladesh border, with BSF DG arriving in Kolkata. Media reports suggest that Hasina may have landed in Agartala, Tripura, or potentially in New Delhi.

Hasina’s choice to seek refuge in India is not surprising given the historical ties between the two nations. India has been a crucial ally, supporting Bangladesh during its 1971 independence war and assisting with infrastructure projects. Hasina’s tenure saw significant cooperation with India, including transit rights for northeastern states and a crackdown on anti-India militant groups.

India’s support for Hasina has been notable, but it has also faced criticism from opposition parties who argue that support should focus on the Bangladeshi people rather than any single administration. The strategic partnership has brought about key developments, such as the Maitri Setu bridge and the Chilahati-Haldibari rail link, reinforcing the strong economic and diplomatic bonds between the two countries.