'Why should the world trust India?': MEA hits back at Norway journalist over rights, press freedom questions

A sharp exchange between a Norwegian journalist and Indian officials during a press briefing in Oslo put India’s human rights record, democratic values and press freedom under scrutiny, prompting a detailed defence from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The interaction took place on May 18 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held meetings with Norway’s top leadership. Norwegian daily Dagsavisen journalist Helle Lyng directly asked Indian officials: “Why should we trust you?” She also questioned alleged human rights violations in India and asked whether Modi would begin taking “critical questions from the Indian press” in future.

MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George responded with an extended defence of India’s democratic system, constitutional guarantees and global role, repeatedly asserting that India had earned the trust of the international community through its actions during global crises.

Addressing the question on trust, George cited India’s response during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the country “didn’t hide in the cave” and instead supplied vaccines to more than 100 countries and medicines to 150 nations. According to him, those efforts “bring trust” and demonstrate India’s willingness to support the world during emergencies.

The MEA official also pointed to India’s presidency of the G20 in 2023, claiming New Delhi succeeded in bringing together a divided international community after the Russia-Ukraine conflict and secured consensus on the Delhi Declaration when earlier meetings had failed to produce joint statements.

George further highlighted India’s outreach to the Global South, saying 125 countries participated in the Voice of Global South Summit and that India pushed for the African Union’s inclusion as a permanent member of the G20. “This brings trust to the table,” he said while defending India’s growing global influence.

On allegations concerning human rights, George insisted India remained “the largest democracy in the world” with constitutional protections guaranteeing liberty, equality and justice. He referred to India’s electoral process involving “almost one billion people” and said citizens whose rights are violated have the right to approach courts.

During the exchange, the MEA official also pushed back against criticism from international rights groups and foreign reports, remarking that some people relied on “one or two news reports published by some godforsaken, ignorant NGOs”.

The press conference saw several interruptions as the Norwegian journalist attempted to seek follow-up responses immediately after her questions. George repeatedly asked her to allow him to complete his answer, stating: “You ask me a question, let me answer it.”

The exchange has since drawn attention online, with clips from the briefing circulating widely across social media platforms and reigniting debate around India’s democratic image abroad, media access to political leaders and the country’s handling of criticism on international platforms.