Wildfires force over 250,000 evacuations across Southwest France as blaze nears Bordeaux

Massive wildfires sweeping southwest France have forced more than 250,000 people to evacuate as firefighters continue battling rapidly spreading flames in the Gironde region near Bordeaux. The wildfire, intensified by shifting winds, repeated heatwaves and exceptionally dry conditions, has become one of the most severe fire emergencies in the country's recent history.

Authorities ordered fresh evacuations overnight after the fire advanced toward the Bordeaux metropolitan area. Around 220,000 people had already been displaced from the Gironde region before another 36,000 residents were evacuated from neighbouring Landes, taking the total number of evacuees in southwest France beyond 250,000.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez described the situation as "extremely virulent" and warned that the blaze had become increasingly unpredictable. He said the fire had generated its own winds, advancing erratically towards Bordeaux, before weather conditions became relatively calmer later in the night.

According to the Gironde prefecture, the wildfire has burned approximately 42,000 hectares of land, an area nearly four times the size of Paris and seven times the size of Manhattan. Large stretches of forest and scrubland, left highly vulnerable after successive heatwaves, have been destroyed.

More than 2,500 firefighters have been deployed to contain the blaze, supported by 18 aircraft and helicopters, military assets and assistance from other European countries. A converted A400M military transport aircraft has also been used to drop fire retardant over threatened woodland, while local farmers have supplied water tankers to sustain firefighting operations.

The wildfire has destroyed at least 240 homes, while 75 firefighters have received treatment for injuries sustained during operations.

Authorities said the fire had, on several occasions, developed into a self-sustaining firestorm—an unprecedented phenomenon in France—creating its own weather systems and even generating lightning capable of igniting new fires. Gironde fire chief Marc Vermeulen likened the conditions to "being confronted by a hurricane."

Gironde prefect Sophie Brocas warned that forecast rising temperatures from Tuesday could further complicate containment efforts. She said evacuated residents would not be permitted to return until the fire was fully under control and advised tourists to avoid travelling to the affected region.

The wildfire emergency has also spread across neighbouring Spain, where authorities have evacuated 76,000 people while another 30,000 residents remain confined to their homes because of wildfire risks.

A separate blaze in the Valencia region claimed one life in the suburb of Manises after burning for several hours on Saturday. Wildfires also continued to burn in areas around Madrid, prompting further evacuations.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez acknowledged that challenging conditions remained but said overnight firefighting operations had achieved significant progress in bringing several fires under greater control.

Residents fleeing the affected areas described scenes of widespread devastation. Rocío Domínguez, who evacuated from Chapinería near Madrid with her dog, said heavy ash and smoke had reduced visibility and left uncertainty over whether homes and personal belongings had survived.

France is also battling another wildfire in the Var region, where nearly 3,000 people have been evacuated.

Pope Leo XIV expressed solidarity with those affected by the wildfires in France and Spain during his Sunday Angelus prayer, calling for prayers for victims, displaced families and emergency personnel engaged in rescue and firefighting operations.