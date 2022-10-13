The wildlife population worldwide dropped by 69 percent between 1970 and 2018 according to the WWF's Living Planet Report (LPR) 2022.



The report shows that the living Planet Index (LPI) which includes over 32,000 populations of 5,230 species of the wildlife population is decreasing at an alarming rate in tropical regions.



"Latin America and the Caribbean regions have seen the largest decline of monitored wildlife populations globally, an average decline of 94 percent during the period”, the report said.



Wildlife populations have declined by 66% in Africa and 55% in the Asia Pacific. According to the survey, freshwater populations have fallen by 83% on average when compared to other species groupings.



According to the WWF, habitat loss and migration route impediments account for over half of the hazards to monitored migratory fish species.



According to the report, the primary causes of animal population reduction include habitat degradation and loss, exploitation, invasive species introduction, pollution, climate change, and illness.



The WWF is very concerned by recent statistics revealing a catastrophic decline in animal populations, especially in tropical regions with some of the world's most biodiverse environments.