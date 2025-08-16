Will stop 5000-7000 people a week from being killed: Trump during meet with Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump said he held a “productive” meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed at curbing the devastating human cost of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Anchorage, Trump claimed that the talks focused on measures that could potentially save thousands of lives every week if both Moscow and Kyiv cooperate.

“We’re going to stop 5,000, 6,000, 7,000 people a week from being killed, and President Putin wants to see that as much as I do,” Trump said.

According to Trump, while the discussions resulted in consensus on several issues, some key points remain unresolved.

“There were many, many points that we agreed on. But there are still a couple of big ones where we haven’t quite got there. We’ve made some headway, but there’s no deal until we have a deal,” he stated.

Trump also announced plans to brief NATO allies, relevant officials, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the outcome of the meeting.

Praising the role of officials from both Washington and Moscow, Trump acknowledged their contributions in advancing the dialogue. “The people who worked on this, both American and Russian, did a really great job,” he said.

While the meeting was described as constructive, the path toward a concrete resolution of the conflict remains uncertain.