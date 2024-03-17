Former US President Donald Trump declared that, should he win the presidency, he would end the "open border policies" and sharply criticized the Biden administration for the "heavy influx" of migrants and crimes against them, according to Fox News.

While speaking at a rally in the Ohio suburb of Vandalia, he also brought up the passing of Laken Riley, a nursing student at the University of Georgia.

The former President further attacked Biden, blaming him for "allowing millions of migrants," including, "violent gang members and gangsters," into the US.

"Not one more American life should be lost to migrant crime. We can't have another Laken...When I'm President of the United States, we will demand justice for Laken on day one. My administration will terminate every open border policy of the Biden administration," Trump said at the rally.

He added, "The fastest way to reverse every single Biden disaster is to very simply put me back in office."

Emphasising on the situation at the US-Mexico border, Trump said, "We're going to fix it again."

"Among my very first actions will be to stop the invasion of our country and send Joe Biden's illegal aliens back home," the former President added.

Furthermore, according to Politico, the former president threatened to create a "bloodbath" in the nation if he lost the next elections. This was stated during his address in Ohio.

"Now, if I don't get elected, it's gonna be a bloodbath. That's going to be the least of it." He said, "It's going to be a bloodbath for the country."

In order to bolster his argument against US President Joe Biden ahead of the anticipated November presidential election, Trump frequently presents a negative picture of the country. As he continues to criticize the 2020 elections that he lost, Trump regularly brings up the events on January 6 throughout his campaign appearances.

A rematch between US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump was set up after they received the Republican and Democratic presidential primaries, respectively.