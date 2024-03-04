For years, mental health professionals have been our go-to solution for life's challenges. However, not everyone finds visiting a therapist's office feasible due to factors like cost, time, and convenience.

Melissa, a middle-aged woman from Iowa, US, has found an alternative in AI technology. Struggling with mental health issues throughout her life, Melissa finds AI chatbots more convenient than traditional therapy. As reported in The Guardian, Melissa has been using character.ai, an app that allows users to converse with AI chatbots, for the past eight months.

The chatbot, combined with her human therapist, has made her symptoms more manageable. The app was developed by Sam Zaia, a medical student from New Zealand, who initially created the 'psychologist' bot for his personal use. This isn't the first instance of AI chatbots being used for companionship. Another app, Replika, allows users to create an online friend in the app to combat loneliness.

Zaia told The Guardian that the psychologist chatbot was something that he wanted to use himself as he was living away from his family and friends. He trained the psychologist AI chatbot and taught him what was taught in his undergraduate psychology degree. He also added that he forgot about the chatbot for months after venting to it about his exam stress. However, when he logged back in, there were millions of messages and the psychologist chatbot was being used by many other users.

This isn't the first time that an AI chatbot is being used as a companion. Another app, Replika, has millions of users who create their online friend in the app to overcome loneliness.