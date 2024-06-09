A 45-year-old woman, Farida, was discovered dead inside the belly of a reticulated python in Central Indonesia on June 7, as reported by AFP. The discovery was made by her husband and residents of Kalempang village in South Sulawesi province.

Farida had gone missing on June 6 night, prompting her husband and locals to initiate a search operation. Village chief Suardi Rosi recounted the events, stating that suspicions arose when her belongings were found. Soon after, a python with a visibly distended belly was spotted in the vicinity.

Without hesitation, the villagers decided to investigate further. Upon opening the python's stomach, Farida's fully clothed body was found intact. Instances of such nature are rare but not unprecedented in Indonesia. In recent years, there have been several fatalities involving pythons swallowing individuals whole.

In a similar incident last year, residents of Tinanggea district in Southeast Sulawesi encountered an eight-meter python in the act of strangling and devouring a farmer. And in 2018, a 54-year-old woman was discovered dead within a seven-metre python in Muna town, also located in Southeast Sulawesi.