World Children's Day is being observed globally on November 20, with this year's theme, “My day, my rights, my future,” highlighting children's rights, everyday experiences and aspirations.

Led by UNICEF, the day is marked as a global campaign for children, by children, commemorating the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

This year's theme encourages children to speak about their lives, rights and future choices, while urging leaders, communities and families to ensure every child has access to protection, education, healthcare and opportunities to participate in decisions that affect them.

The observance also emphasises the importance of listening to children, respecting their opinions and ensuring their voices are heard as they navigate their daily lives and work towards shaping their own futures.