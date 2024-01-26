The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has asked Israel to contain death and damage in its offensive in the Gaza Strip and prevent causing any "serious bodily or mental harm".

The United Nations' top court, however, stopped short of ordering a cease-fire in Gaza, which has been the epicentre of a war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The world court's verdict came after South Africa requested an immediate suspension of military operations in the Gaza Strip.

In its order, the International Court of Justice said Israel must ensure its armed forces personnel do not commit genocide and take measures to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The UN court asked Israel to report to it within a month on its actions to uphold the order. However, the International Court of Justice does not have any enforcement powers.

"The court is acutely aware of the extent of the human tragedy that is unfolding in the region and is deeply concerned about the continuing loss of life and human suffering," Joan Donoghue, the president of the ICJ, said.

Reacting to the order, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the genocide case "outrageous" and said Israel would continue to do "what is necessary" to defend itself, AP reported.

During the hearing in the court earlier in January, South Africa had alleged that Israel's offensive in Gaza violated the Genocide Convention. South Africa also underscored that Israel had been carrying out military actions in Palestine even before Hamas's surprise attack on October 7.

Israel, however, has rejected the genocide accusation and had asked the top UN court to quash the charges.

On October 7, Hamas stormed Israeli towns, killing around 1,200 Israeli soldiers and civilians. At the same time, they launched thousands of rockets into Israeli territory. Hamas fighters also attacked a music festival near the Gaza border, killing 250 people. Around 200 Israeli hostages were also reportedly taken back to Gaza, including women, children, and elderly people.

Days later, Israel bombarded several areas in Gaza through airstrikes and ground offensive. More than 26,000 Palestinians have been killed so far, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.