Significance of emojis:

As the use of emoticons in this digital era has become an interesting part of our life as emojis allow us to express our feelings to those we love when words fail while also making them smile.

The advent of emoticons has made it much easier for us to convey our emotions and retain our tone when sending texts. Emotions can now be expressed through emojis, which not only make chat more engaging than a boring text but also make it easier to express feelings. There is one emoji for each emotions.

Only by seeing emojis one can understand the emotions of the other side of the people in a message that words alone cannot describe. World Emoji Day is observed on July 17 to honour the use of emoticons.

Who Developed the First Emoji?

Shigetaka Kurita, a Japanese programmer, developed the first emoji in 1999 so that people in his nation could send and receive emoticons in the shape of hearts.

Since then, the Unicode Consortium has created universal standards for characters, including emoji, in use across all software platforms, with the frequency of use serving as one of the determining factors as to whether emoticon is included.

Some important emojis you should know:

Here is a collection of emoticons with their definitions that are thought to be often used in daily talks.

😃 Smiley- This Smiley emoji denotes happiness and positive feelings.

😁 Grin- The grin emoji represents mischievousness but can be used to give away excitement and enjoyment.

😆 Laughing- The emoji depicts laughter often used to react towards something hilarious.

😅 Sweat smile- Used to depict a close call but is also often used in awkward situations during a chat.

🤣 Rolling on the floor laughing -Used when someone cracks a hilarious joke or laughing very hard, it is the most commonly used emoji among chat with friends.

🙃 Upside down face- The emoji depicts being silly and sarcastic.

😉 Wink- This emoji signals a joke or a hidden meaning.

😊 Blush- This emoji expresses extreme happiness and positive feelings.

😇 Innocent- This emoji means as innocent and pure as an angel.

😍 Heart eyes- This emoji is used to convey feeling of love and attraction.

😚 Kissing closed eyes - This emoji convey sentiments of love and affection.

😜 Stuck out tongue winking eye- Used when just casually kidding around with jokes and funny conversations.