World leaders have expressed grief and solidarity with South Korea after a devastating airplane crash at Muan International Airport killed 179 people. The tragedy, involving a Jeju Air passenger jet that exploded during landing, has drawn a wave of condolences and support from around the globe.

US President Joe Biden led the messages of sympathy, highlighting the deep ties between the two nations. “Jill and I are deeply saddened by the loss of life in the Jeju Airlines accident. The American people share deep bonds of friendship with South Korea, and we stand ready to assist in any way needed,” Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru extended heartfelt condolences on behalf of Japan. “I am deeply saddened by the loss of many precious lives due to the airplane accident that occurred in the ROK. On behalf of the Government and the people of Japan, I wish to express my sincere condolences for the loss of life and send my deepest sympathies to the bereaved families. My thoughts go out to all those who were injured, and I sincerely hope they will make a swift recovery,” his office stated.

India’s External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, also shared his sorrow. “Deeply saddened by the tragic airplane crash at Muan. Our thoughts are with the people of the Republic of Korea at this difficult time,” he tweeted.

Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy echoed similar sentiments, expressing their condolences to the victims and their families through official statements and social media.

The global mourning comes as South Korea grapples with the aftermath of the disaster. Authorities confirmed that the Jeju Air plane, carrying 175 passengers and six crew members, skidded off the runway during landing, hitting a concrete barrier before bursting into flames. Only two people survived the crash.

South Korea’s acting President Choi Sang-mok has declared Muan County a special disaster zone and visited the crash site to oversee operations. Jeju Air CEO Kim E-bae has taken full responsibility, pledging financial assistance to the victims’ families.