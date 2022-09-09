As the internet broke the news of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II’s death, the world draped a sombre look, with many taking to Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to pay their tributes.

The news of Queen Elizabeth’s passing away was confirmed by Buckingham Palace and it came shortly after doctors placed Elizabeth under “medical supervision” due to growing concerns surrounding her health.

King Charles, Queen Elizabeth’s eldest son, who succeeds as king immediately, said that the 96-year-old monarch was a “cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother” who would be missed around the world. She was the UK’s longest-serving monarch and reigned for 70 years.

Her death was “a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family", King Charles III said in a statement, adding, “I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms, and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

Several world leaders expressed grief over the demise of the Queen, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi who paid heartfelt tributes to her and said “She was a stalwart who provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life, Modi said, recalling his “memorable” meetings with the Queen in 2105 and 2018.”

Bollywood celebrities took to their individual Instagram handles to post their heartfelt tributes to the Queen, who was loved and cherished by all. Kareena Kapoor Khan took to the stories section of Instagram and shared Queen Elizabeth II’s photo with a heart emoji.

Anushka Sharma put her photo and wrote, “Rest in Grace”.

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen condoled the Queen’s demise and wrote, “What an incredible & truly celebrated life!!! She loved colors & lived every shade of it, in a single lifetime… The very embodiment of QUEEN!!! Rest in peace Queen Elizabeth II,” she wrote.

The Queen’s death reverberated across the world. The US flags were lowered to half-staff, the Empire State Building illuminated in royal colours, Paris Eiffel tower lighting turned off on Thursday night in honojur of Queen Elizabeth.

Mumbai’s Dabbawala Association too mourned Queen Elizabeth’s death and posted a heartfelt note of their long association with the British royal family.

As part of the 10-day period of national mourning beginning on Friday, Queen Elizabeth II will lay in state in Edinburgh and Westminster.

Books of condolence will be opened at British embassies across the world, and Union flags will be lowered and flown at half-mast on royal homes, governmental structures, and military installations.