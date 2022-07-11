Overpopulation is an undesirable condition in which the current human population exceeds the Earth's actual carrying capacity. Every year on July 11, World Population Day is observed to raise awareness about worldwide population challenges and the importance to curb the population explosion across the world. The purpose of the day is to highlight the importance and urgency of population-related concerns.

What is the theme for this year?

The theme for World Population Day 2022 is "A world of 8 billion: Towards a resilient future for all - Utilizing possibilities and safeguarding rights and choices for everyone." The subject was chosen in light of the existing population. According to data, the world population is presently 7.96 billion and is expected to expand to approximately 8.5 billion by 2030.

History of World Population Day

On July 11, 1987, the world population reached 5 billion people. In 1989, the Governing Council of the United Nations Development Programme created World Population Day. The day was established by the United Nations General Assembly in December 1990 with the passing of Resolution 45/26, which sought to raise awareness of population concerns such as equality, basic rights, poverty, development, and the environment,

Significance of World Population Day 2022



After China, India has the world's second-largest population, and dealing with such a massive population can be difficult. Every year, World Population Day is observed to draw attention to the problems caused by overpopulation. The events planned for this day aim to raise awareness about how overpopulation may harm the environment and prevent progress throughout the world. The day is focused on conversations about sexual equality, family planning, poverty, maternal health, civil rights, and the health challenges that women experience in general.

World Population Day 2022: Quotes

” Yet food is something that is taken for granted by most world leaders despite the fact that more than half of the population of the world is hungry. ” – Norman Borlaug

“By improving health, empowering women, population growth comes down.” – Bill Gates

“Our human population continues to expand at such a scary rate – it’s unbelievable.” – Bindi Irwin

“Population growth and development place additional stress on the Nation’s water infrastructure and its ability to sustain hard-won water quality gains.” – Jerry Costello

“The power of population is indefinitely greater than the power in the earth to produce subsistence for man.” – Thomas Malthus

As the world's population continues to expand at an alarming rate, the subject of overpopulation has become more serious and discussed than ever. Gender inequality and human rights violations are becoming more prevalent in developing countries.