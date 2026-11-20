Fiona, the Nile hippopotamus who became an internet sensation after surviving a premature birth at the Cincinnati Zoo nearly a decade ago, has died aged nine after swallowing a winter hat that fell into her enclosure.

The zoo confirmed her death on November 19, saying that despite extensive medical intervention, efforts to save her were unsuccessful.

Fiona had fallen ill after ingesting the hat, which accidentally entered her enclosure around 11 days earlier. According to the zoo, a visitor had thrown the hat into the air, where it was struck by a ceiling fan and deflected through a narrow gap above the habitat's viewing windows.

Medical teams made several attempts to help Fiona pass the foreign object, providing round-the-clock care that included medication, a colonoscopy and the use of a vibration plate borrowed from a nearby horse farm to stimulate her digestive system. Surgery was ruled out because of her size.

"Despite multiple attempts to move the hat out of her system, it was ultimately too much to overcome," the zoo said in an Instagram statement.

The team also provided supportive care on Thursday in a final attempt to save her, but she did not recover.

Fiona first captured international attention in January 2017 when she was born prematurely, weighing just 29 pounds (around 13 kg), significantly below the average birth weight of a Nile hippo. Her survival became a closely followed story, with the zoo regularly sharing updates on her health, feeding habits, growth and daily activities.

Millions of people followed her progress online, turning her into one of the zoo's most recognisable animals. Her popularity also inspired a children's book series.

Tributes poured in following the announcement of her death, with officials and admirers remembering her as a symbol of resilience and a source of happiness for visitors.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said Fiona had brought joy to people across generations and from around the world.

"She was a symbol of perseverance and joy in Cincinnati," Pureval wrote on X, adding that she had brought smiles to children, parents and visitors alike.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine also paid tribute to the hippo, describing her as "a true icon".

US Second Lady Usha Vance, whose family has a residence in Cincinnati, shared a photograph of one of her children meeting Fiona across the glass barrier at the zoo.

"We are so sad to hear the news about Fiona. Our family loved visiting her at the Cincinnati Zoo," she wrote in a joint Instagram post with US Vice President JD Vance.