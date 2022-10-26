An Iranian man, known as the "dirtiest man in the world" for not having a shower for more than 50 years, died at the age of 94.

The man identified as Amou Haji was terrified of water and had not bathed in over 60 years and on October 23, he died in the hamlet of Dejgah in Iran's southern region of Fars.

Haji was unmarried and avoided taking a shower for fear of "becoming ill," according to IRNA News.

However, he was compelled to wash for the first time by the locals a few months ago. Several photos of Haji have been circulated on social media, with netizens speculating if his "non-bathing" record was genuine.

The 'World's dirtiest man' Amou Haji who last showered 65 years ago and lived on a diet of raw animal meat and a pack of cigarettes a day. passed away at 94. He believed soap & water would make him sick. 🙏🏾🕊 pic.twitter.com/C0fZrfdMwH — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) October 25, 2022

According to reports, Haji was single and avoided taking a shower for fear of "becoming ill." However, he was compelled to wash for the first time by the locals a few months ago.

Several photos of Haji have been circulated on social media, with netizens speculating if his "non-bathing" record was genuine.

Haji used to live in an open brick hut, and he experienced some "emotional setbacks in his adolescence" that caused him to be adamant about avoiding bathing with water or soap.

Because of his extraordinary record, a short documentary named 'The Strange Life of Amou Haji' was created in 2013 to describe his life.