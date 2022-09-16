A flying bike made by Japanese startup AERWINS Technologies made its debut in the United States on September 15 at the Detroit Auto Show.

The hoverbike, worth $777,000 (over 6 crore INR) has been touted as the first flying bike in the world and is directly compared to the Star Wars bikes.

The flying bike has been named the XTURISMO hoverbike. The manufacturers have plans to launch the model next year.

The XTURISMO hoverbike can fly for 40 minutes with a speed limit of up to 100 kph (62 miles per hour).

In Japan, the flying bike is already on sale. According to the founder and CEO of AERWINS, Shuhei Komatsu, the company is planning to sell a smaller version in the US in 2023.

The founder of AERWINS said that the company is trying to cut the cost to $50,000 for a smaller, electric model but that it will take 2-3 years to complete and be ready by 2025.

According to Thad Szott, co-chair of the Detroit Auto Show, who rode the hoverbike for a test flight, the experience was "comfortable" and "exhilarating," and it felt like something straight out of a sci-fi movie.

"I feel like I'm literally 15 years old and I just got out of 'Star Wars' and jumped on their bike," I mean, it’s awesome! Of course, you have a little apprehension, but I was just so pumped. I literally had goosebumps and felt like a little kid, "said Thad Szott.