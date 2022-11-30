The largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, erupted in Hawaii in spectacular fashion on late November 27 marking its first eruption in nearly 40 years.

''The world's largest active volcano began erupting on Sunday night (local time),'' the US Geological Survey said.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) said, “Lava flows are visible in the summit area from Kona. Winds can carry volcanic gas and fine ash and Pele hair (a type of volcanic glass) downwind.”

However, as per officials, the said lava is not expected to pose a threat to populated areas.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientist-in-charge Ken Hone said officials do not expect the lava flow to reach the Southeast Rift Zone, adding, “As far as we know, there has never been an eruption of Mauna Loa in any historical event. Residents of that area don't have to worry about lava flows".

According to the USGS, Mauna Loa has erupted 33 times since 1843 and it last erupted in 1984, when lava flowed down its slopes and came within 4.5 miles of Hilo.

Hone further said the lava flow is similar to lava flows from the 1984 eruption and could potentially threaten populated areas.

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