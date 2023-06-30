‘Icon of the Seas’, the world’s largest cruise ship officially sailed the open ocean for the first time after successfully completing its sea trials in Finland on June 22.

As per reports, the Icon of the Seas is 365 meters long and weighs a projected 250,800 tonnes. It has the capacity to hold about 5,610 passengers along with 2,350 crew members.

Four days of preliminary tests have been done on the ship’s main engines, bow, and propellers, by 450 specialists. After the preliminary tests, the Icon has returned to the Meyer Turku shipyard and will run for the first time from South Florida in January 2024.

The passengers will be provided with the world’s largest waterpark at sea in the luxurious cruise, featuring six water slides.

''It's thrilling you never dared to imagine and next-level chill you never dreamed possible. Let your adrenaline surge at the largest waterpark at sea or conquer an all-out test of courage dangling high above the ocean,'' Royal Caribbean says.

It will also offer a resort getaway, a beach escape, a theme park, and over "40 ways to dine, drink, and be entertained," according to the company.

There are a total of seven pools and nine whirlpools for the guests to relax and be at leisure.

Other attractions include an aqua park for families, a swim-up bar, exclusive dining experiences, arcades, live music, and shows.

The visitors will be able to begin their journey in Miami and spend seven nights onboard the Icon sailing through the eastern or western Caribbean.

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