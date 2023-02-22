UK's largest four-day work week trial has been proven successful after a report by a British research organization that issued the report with a group of academics and with assistance from the New Zealand-based organization 4 Day Week Worldwide.

While the results may be intriguing for businesses who are having trouble finding talent, other surveys indicate that relatively few other British enterprises have immediate plans to switch to a four-day workweek.

The Autonomy trial included 2,900 employees from a range of industries, including a fish and chip store in the seaside town of Wells-next-the-sea, digital maker Rivelin Robotics, and a banking company named Stellar Asset Management.

Most participants agreed that productivity had remained constant.

Employees reported an improvement in their well-being and work-life balance, and data revealed that as a result of the four-day workweek policy, employees were far less likely to abandon their positions.

"This is a breakthrough moment for the movement towards a four-day working week," Joe Ryle, Director of the 4 Day Week Campaign, said in a statement.

At Citizens Advice Gateshead, Paul Oliver, chief operational officer, claimed that during the trial, employee retention and recruitment had increased, and sickness rates had decreased.

"Staff is getting more work done in less time," he said.

Some workers valued their extra day off more than their pay: 15% responded that no amount of money would persuade them to return to a five-day workweek. While some employees enjoyed a three-day weekend policy, others had Wednesdays off.

Employers from the marketing and advertising, professional services, and charity sectors were most represented in the trial. Some 66% of those participating had 25 or fewer employees, while 22% had 50 or more staff. 11% were not for profit.

The trial reflects increased interest in how people work, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, when enforced work-from-home times and furlough plans led many to wonder if they needed to spend five days a week in an office.