Scientists have discovered the world's largest snake in the Amazon rainforest, a previously undocumented giant anaconda.

The discovery was made by TV wildlife presenter, Professor Freek Vonk during a National Geographic expedition.

The Independent reports that the anaconda measures 26 feet long, weighs 440 pounds and has a head the size of a human's. This species is now considered the largest and heaviest snake globally. The discovery was made during the filming of the National Geographics Disney+ series 'Pole to Pole' featuring Will Smith.

The new species has been given the Latin name 'Eunectes akayima', translating to the Northern Green Anaconda. It is important to note that these anacondas can move faster than their prey, using their strong bodies to suffocate and ingest them whole.

Scientists have discovered a new species of Green Anaconda in the Amazon, previously thought to host only one. The team of 15 researchers, led by Vonk, identified this northern green anaconda as a separate species from the known green anaconda.

The discovery, published in the journal Diversity, reveals that the new species diverged from the southern green anaconda about 10 million years ago and is genetically different by 5.5 percent. 'The genetic differences are massive, equivalent to a 5.5 percent variation, which is significant considering humans and chimps differ by about two percent,' stated Bryan Fry, the expedition's leader and co-author of the research.

This discovery is crucial for the conservation of anacondas, apex predators essential for maintaining ecological balance.

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