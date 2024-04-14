Social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) has made significant changes to its account verification policies and content moderation practices, signaling a new era of stricter oversight and transparency.

The platform has garnered attention for its crackdown on content promoting child sexual exploitation and non-consensual nudity, leading to the banning of a staggering 212,627 accounts within just one month. This unprecedented action reflects a strong commitment to combating harmful content and protecting users, especially vulnerable populations.

In another notable change, X has ceased allowing users to hide their blue checkmarks, a symbol of account verification indicating authenticity and influence. This default setting now applies to both non-paid and paid Premium users, marking a departure from previous options for privacy.

App developer Nima Owji shared a post revealing X's notification to users regarding the removal of the "hide your check mark" feature from X Premium. This move aligns with X's broader strategy of enhancing transparency and visibility on the platform.

The evolution of account verification on X, particularly since its acquisition by billionaire Elon Musk, has been dynamic. Initially reserved for celebrities, politicians, journalists, and public figures, the verified symbol expanded to include anyone purchasing a Premium membership, under Musk's ownership.

Notably, Elon Musk intervened personally to push verification on certain high-profile individuals, including Stephen King and LeBron James. Over time, verified checkmarks were removed from users who did not pay for Premium, leading to controversy and discussions around privilege and access on social media platforms.

Now, X has begun reapplying verified check marks to influential accounts with large followings, regardless of user preference, indicating a return to a more structured and criteria-based approach to verification.