Yahya Sarea, the military spokesman for the Houthis of Yemen, who are affiliated with Iran, stated in a televised statement on Tuesday that the organisation conducted a military operation in which they targeted two US Navy ships in the Red Sea.

He said the ships were targeted by a number of naval missiles and drones.

Because of the Houthis' attacks in the Red Sea, commerce throughout the world has been hampered, requiring companies to reroute their cargo around southern Africa at a greater cost. This has also increased concerns that the Israel-Hamas conflict may extend and destabilise the entire Middle East.

Since mid-November, militants from the Houthi group have been firing drones and missiles against international commercial shipping, claiming they are supporting the Palestinian people against Israel's military incursions in Gaza.