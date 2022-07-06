Himachal Pradesh is brimming with valuable treasures that offer ideal summer escapes. This location is one of the greatest destinations in north India, with a lot of picturesque villages strewn over the green fields. A trip to these following villages will make your summer memorable for sure.

Tosh Village

Photo credit: Bidit Kumar Bora

Tosh village is located in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh. It is situated at an elevation of around 2,400 metres (7,900 feet) on a steep slope on the right bank of the Parvati River in the Parvati Valley, surrounded by mountains (TOSH is the last village). Tourism is the most common occupation in Parvati Valley. Apple orchards are also a significant source of income for the locals. The wooden houses in the town are superb examples of Mountain folk architecture.

Manikaran Gurudwara

Manikaran Gurudwara is one of the most important sites of worship for Sikhs and is located in the tiny village of Manikaran. This shrine, also known as the Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurudwara, was established at the place where Guru Nanak Dev Ji and his disciple Bhai Mardana arrived for the benefit of the people. This Gurudwara comes in the way of Kasol to Tosh village.

Chalal Village

Photo Credit: Bidit Kumar Bora

A small village in the Parvati Valley. Chalal Village is about a half-hour walk down the river from the town of Kasol Himachal Pradesh. Chalal, a small village near Kasol, offers a more in-depth vacation experience.

Pulga village

Pulga village

Renowned as the Himalayan side's tea treasure, Pulga village is a little yet intriguing tourist site that adds to the splendor of Kasol. Pulga, a popular tourist destination in Kasol, is located around 16 kilometres away. This town, not distant from the city, welcomes all Kasol tourists. Pulga is mainly known for the Parvati valley temple or gurudwara. The calm habitat attracts a surprising number of international visitors throughout the year. Pulga hamlet is a must-see for all bag packers since it will increase their enthusiasm for bag packing as well as unusual places.

Tulga Village

Tulga village

This community is small and charming, with beautiful views of the surrounding hills and wide stretches of barley grain. Tourists are too enamored with Kasol and other low-hanging fruits to visit this lovely village. Tulga is located between Kalga and Pulga villages. Tulga and Pulga, on the other hand, are two distinct villages. As a result, Pulga and Tulga are located on the same side of the mountain. Tulga is the least inhabited of the surrounding villages, with a few houses. The number of tourists visiting the village is also quite low.

Kalga Village

Kalga village

Kalga or Kalgha is a small village in Himachal Pradesh located on a wooded hill near Kasol in the Parvati Valley at a height of 8200 feet. It is a great place to visit before or after the Kheerganga Trek since it provides a 360-degree view of the whole valley. Kalga residents mostly rely on apple farming and animal husbandry for a living. The villagers store their livestock and fuel in the basement of their house, while they live on the upper story. Kalga is a slice of heaven with its beautiful apple orchards, verdant meadows, woods, wide pastures, and even birds like the Himalayan Bulbul and yellow-billed blue magpie.

