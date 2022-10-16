The charming 90’s Bollywood actress Bhagyashree looked ethereal when she walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week, draped in a Mekhela Chador designed by celebrated fashion designer from Assam, Sanjukta Dutta.

Dada Saheb Phalke award-winning designer Sanjukta Dutta, famed for creating stunning Mekhela Chadors and restoring the Silk of Assam, debuted her latest collection, "PALAASH" at the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai.

At the Lakme Fashion Show held in Mumbai, Sanjukta Dutta's latest design made in the local loom with an attractive blend of traditional and modernity with Assam's rich silk yarn became the centre of attraction as Bhagyashree walked the ramp in a Chadar Mekhela titled "Palash".

Sanjukta Dutta's most recent collection “Palaash”, fashioned on a local loom with an alluring blend of history and contemporary art using the rich silk yarn from Assam, became the focus of attention as Bhagyashree walked the ramp wearing Sanjukta’s Mekhela Chador and looked regal in the truest sense.

Speaking about her association with the label Bhagyashree said, "It was wonderful to associate with Sanjukta who has put in exceptional efforts in reviving the authentic weaves of Assam. She has done a lot for women in Assam. She has given so many women an opportunity to work and make these wonderful handloom pieces.,.I wish her all the best in her future endeavours."

On the experience of draping Bollywood’s 90 beauty Bhagyashree in Assam’s traditional attire Mekhela Chador, Sanjukta Dutta added, “I am so happy to showcase my new collection at the Lakme Fashion Week. It is an amazing platform to promote the weaves and designs of Assam”, shared Designer Sanjukta.

She further added, “It was an ecstatic moment for me to have Bhagyashree walk for me as a showstopper. I have always admired Bhagyashree for her serene elegance and beauty. She is looking for an absolute stunner in the Mekhela Chador. Dutta also said that it is a great opportunity for the people of Assam to showcase the state's evergreen textiles on such a leading global platform.

“Palaash” is the latest fashion collection of Sanjukta Dutta to be developed in connection with the festive seasons like Sharadiya Durga Puja, Diwali etc.

The traditional Indian attire has been crafted in various hues with a touch of modernity.

“Palaash”, attempts to impress all Indians primarily showcasing Mekhela Chadors in orange, red, purple and black colours, closely knitted with the Indian culture.

Top Bollywood stars have frequently walked the runway for Dutta wearing the Assamese drape, but the fashion designer is credited for putting the regional attire on the national map.

Mekhela chador has taken over the runways like a storm. All thanks to celebrities like Bipasha, Priyanka Chopra, Tabu, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, and Malaika Arora who added elegance and royalty to the enigmatic Mekhela Chador while they walked the ramp for Sanjukta Dutta.

Sanjukta Dutta, who has a bachelor's degree in engineering, voluntarily quit the coveted job of the state government and stepped into a very challenging world like fashion design and has been able to make a mark for herself in the due course with her unique talent, imagination and creativity.