The talented and soulful musician Joshua is all set to release his latest single on Friday, August 16th, 2024. This highly anticipated track, which continues to showcase Joshua's unique blend of musical artistry, is not just another addition to his growing discography but a powerful message aimed at today’s youth.

This project is the result of a collaborative effort involving several accomplished artists. Joshua extends his heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Dipak Kumar Gogoi (Khumtai) for his unwavering support and for providing the venue. The track has been expertly programmed, recorded, and mixed at Studio Dreams by Mr. Jintu Bordoloi, with music arrangement ideas contributed by Joshua himself. The electric guitar has been masterfully played by Riaz Ahmed, while the acoustic guitar work is credited to Rocky Basfor.

The music video, which brings the song's message to life, features Joshua’s buddies, Purab Kumar Das, Ashish Rajkhowa, and his brothers Robert Aubrey Brooks and Rohit Medhi, alongside his students Anurag Sharma and Aaileen Gogoi. The visual storytelling is captured through the lens of Mr. Dwipen Barma.

This song is dedicated to the youth who have lost their belief in themselves, those who have given up and succumbed to a life of gradual decay. Joshua’s lyrics serve as a clarion call to rise, to find the light within, and to fight through the darkness. Joshua believes every individual is inherently talented and that life is too valuable to be squandered. This track is not just a song; it’s an anthem for those who need encouragement to reclaim their potential.

Given the unpredictable weather conditions, the song will be released online. Fans and new listeners alike can enjoy the track in the comfort and safety of their homes. The single will be available on YouTube, with links shared on Joshua’s official Facebook and Instagram pages.

Reflecting on the song's creation, Joshua notes that it’s inspired by numerous personal anecdotes, which collectively fuelled his drive to create a piece that resonates deeply with those who may feel lost.

Save the date for August 16th, 2024, and join Joshua online as he shares his latest musical offering with the world.

