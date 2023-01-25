The hilly state of Nagaland, located in the North Eastern region of India is considered to be a picturesque zone, with mountains and valleys all over its periphery. From a distance, one can notice tiny radiant houses assembled sublimely on the mountains along with the bustling streets and towns, which culminates into an eye pleasing sight.

Image source: Nagaland Tourism

The streets and towns itself can be a delight for the people coming in from plain areas, but there is much more scenic beauty which Nagaland has to offer. In this article, India Today NE has identified a list of the less explored places in the state which needs to be on your itinerary for your next visit. These places are definitely worth the bumpy ride and chilly weathers. Nagaland, after all, is home to every curious traveler.

1. Dzuleke Village, Kohima.

Dzuleke is a quaint village located in the state’s capital: Kohima. This spot is a favorite for the local people living in the towns due to its lush greenery, irresistible beauty, pleasing weather and charming huts. With a population of not more than 200, this village is also known for the warm hospitality provided by its residents.

It is definitely worth exploring this village for a noteworthy experience, if you ever come by Kohima. The unaltered nature of Dzuleke awaits your presence.

Image Source – Instagram @akum_longs

Image Source – Instagram @abiphor

2. Poilwa Sheep Farm, Peren.

Poilwa is a village in the district of Peren, filled a plethora of appealing sites, with one of them being the Poilwa Sheep Farm. Thiswide farm is adorned by lush greenery and exquisite faunas, perfect for a getaway.

The adorable cluster of sheep grazing the pastures are definitely the central point of focus.

Image Source – Instagram @KhriesaChusi.

3. Chida Post, Phek.

A serene spot located in the Phek district, Chida Post is situated on the hills of Kezhakeno Village. It is an ideal spot for sightseeing and outings. If you’re on the lookout for a soothing place to connect with nature, then Chida Post must definitely be on your itinerary.

Image Source – Instgram @chida_resort

4. MopongchuketVillage, Mokokchung.

Mopungchuket, located in Nagaland's Mokokchung district, is said to be the cleanest village among Nagaland's Ao villages. It is ideal for nature and history enthusiasts.

One can escape the hustle and bustle of the city and take trip to this tranquil vicinity for a relaxing and blissful stay.

Source – Instagram @aotemulung.mopungchuket.

5. Benreu Village, Peren

Benreu is an exquisite mountainous village, located in the Peren district. Being a remote region, a lot of tourists, including the locals are not aware of this hilly and heavenly station.

This village not only possess a scenic view but also holds multiple fascinating stories for its keen listeners.

Source – Instagram @postcardsfromagypsysoul.

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