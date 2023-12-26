A gastronomic voyage through Assam reveals a plethora of traditional snacks, each boasting a distinct flavour and cultural importance. From the refined Sanpiau to the spicy Jhal Muri, these snacks provide a peek into Assam's abundant culinary legacy.

Sanpiau

Sanpiau recipe comes from the type of Burmese Congee called 'Hysan byok'. And as the dish started spreading across Mizoram, Hysan byok came to be known as 'San Peuh' and eventually 'Sanpiau'. This snack is a beloved delicacy in Mizoram, savored by the locals as a popular treat. This dish is essentially a rice congee which utilizes a type of rice that is incredibly delicate, almost to the point of being edible after it is soaked. This rice is slow cooked with a country chicken, resulting in tender and flavorful meat.

Bamboo Shoot fry

Another popular snack in Mizoram is the 'Bamboo shoot fry', known for its unique taste and aroma. The dish has gained immense popularity in Mizoram, becoming a culinary icon of the region. The bamboo shoot is fried to perfection, infusing it with the flavors of the locally harvested herbs. You can enjoy this light dish alongside some steamed rice.

Panch Phoran Tarkari

Panch phoran is a fragrant blend of whole spices, including seeds, nigella seeds, fenugreek, fennel seeds, cumin seeds, and mustard. Here Panch means 'Five' and Phoran means 'Tempering'. This dish is a popular delicacy in various regions of Northeast, enjoyed by both vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike. With each bite, the dish reveals its perfectly balanced spices, creating a delicious explosion of flavors.

Sha Phaley

One bite of this famous snack of Sikkim, and you'll taste the combination of cheese, tofu, meat of one's choice, and cabbage, all encased in deep-fried bread. With its crispy outer shell and moist, flavorful filling, the golden fried dumpling offers a satisfying texture and taste upon the first bite.

Sel roti

Sel Roti, a popular Nepali-origin snack, is a ring-shaped deep-fried bread made from fermented rice and lentil batter, known for its unique texture and flavor. The batter is made by allowing a combination of rice, lentils, spices, and fat to ferment overnight, infusing it with a delightful aroma. Next, it is carefully poured into round molds by hand and fried until it turns golden and crispy. And there you go, your perfect evening snack is ready!

Kodo Ko Roti

Kodo Ko Roti a beloved traditional dish in Sikkim, is prepared by grinding finger millet, or Kodo, into flour and combining it with water, salt, or sugar. Next, the dough is cooked to create rotis that have a pancake-like appearance. It is commonly served as a light lunch or snack and pairs well with tomato chutney and an assortment of pickles.

Nimokhiya Kordoi

Assam's famous snack, Nimokhiya Kordoi, comes in both sweet and savory varieties and is traditionally prepared during the festive season of Bihu. The savoury version offers a range of flavorful variations, each with its own unique twist.

Jhal Muri

It is one of Assam's most popular snacks, known for its fiery spiciness. Jhaal Muri can be whipped up in no time and is packed with wholesome goodness. Countless variations of Jhaal Muri exist, as every cook adds their own personal touch to the recipe. To make this dish, gather puffed rice, finely chopped onions, fresh coriander leaves, crushed peanuts, oil, and a mix of spices.