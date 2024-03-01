On a vibrant day in Bijni, Assam, amidst the festivities of Women's Day, a woman named Sushma Bhowmik Dutta embarks on her daily routine, unlike many others celebrating.

Sushma, a resident of Sathianguri No. 1, isn't seen amidst the festivities but is on her bicycle, a mobile shop laden with colorful Mekhela Chadors and sarees, traversing villages to conduct her business.

Sushma's story transcends the singular day of Women's Day. She embodies the spirit of empowerment, woven into the fabric of her daily life. A wife, mother, and homemaker, Sushma's journey is a testament to the unwavering determination of women who forge their own paths, defying societal norms and carving their own definitions of success.

Her day begins like many others - managing household chores, sending off her kids to school and preparing for her husband's little pan shop. But unlike the conventional housewife, Sushma steps out not just with completed tasks but with a vision to contribute, to empower not just herself but her family. Her bicycle, laden with dreams and aspirations, becomes her chariot, carrying her through villages, one saree at a time.

"How do I know what Women's Day is? I stepped out of my home early in the home and now I am returning after selling off my products, I sale petticoat, blouse, sarees in Bijni. I don't go much further from my village. I move here around visiting several houses. My family comprises of one boy, one girl, my husband and me. Yes, I am some way auding in the family income. My husband has a pas shop. Not much income is generated from my business. I started off at Rs 5000. And now earn around Rs 7,000 on an average", says Sushma with a twinkle in her eyes.

While Sushma might not be aware of the designated day dedicated to celebrating womanhood, her actions speak louder than words. Her business, her perseverance, and her dedication to her family are her silent declarations of empowerment, a testament to the unwavering spirit that resides within.

Sushma's story is not just about selling clothes; it's about shattering stereotypes. It's about a woman who chooses to defy limitations and embrace an unconventional path to success. Her journey is an inspiration to countless others, a reminder that true empowerment lies not in grand gestures or designated days but in the everyday choices we make to carve our own destinies.

Sushma, the woman on a bicycle, is a symbol of resilience, determination, and the unwavering spirit of women who, with every revolution of the pedals, pave the way for a future where empowerment is not a celebration on a single day but a way of life.

[1:58 pm, 01/03/2024] Nandita Baa🌼: I have sent you all the materials along with the visuals and byte of the woman.. written in the script... Transcript given in the script as it is being said by the woman.