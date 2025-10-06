‘AI has skill, not art’: Chetan Bhagat on why storytelling will stay human

Author Chetan Bhagat has dismissed fears that artificial intelligence will threaten the future of writers, saying machines may learn skills but will never master the art of storytelling.

Speaking at the launch of his new book 12 Years: My Messed-Up Love Story in Pune on October 5, Bhagat said fiction is built on human emotions that technology cannot replicate. Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla moderated the conversation during the event.

“AI will have a skill but not an art,” Bhagat said, stressing that genuine creativity comes from lived experiences. “AI hasn’t had its heart broken. I have. ChatGPT doesn’t know what childhood trauma feels like. I do. Fiction only works when it carries real emotion, and that can’t be programmed.”

Bhagat argued that readers connect with stories because they reflect real people and emotions. “People are interested in people. If two bots were having this conversation, they could discuss science, politics, or space—but who would want to listen?” he remarked.

Questioning whether AI could ever rival human creativity, he challenged, “Tell me one novel that’s been written by AI. People will always want stories about people.” He added that even if machines learn to mimic emotion, audiences would still prefer authenticity. “The moment readers find out a book was written by AI, they’ll stop reading it,” he said.

Known for bestsellers such as 2 States and Half Girlfriend, Bhagat said the rise of AI doesn’t change the essentials of writing — observation, discipline, and hard work. “Writers must continue to read, write, and focus. These fundamentals won’t go away,” he said.

Discussing his latest release, Bhagat described 12 Years: My Messed-Up Love Story as a modern love story between a 33-year-old divorced man and a 21-year-old woman. “It’s about the complexities of relationships. The woman represents Gen Z, and the man represents millennials. It’s funny, emotional, and relatable,” he said.

Bhagat, returning to the romance genre after more than a decade, called the book one of his best works. “At its heart, it explores a timeless question — how do you know if the person you love is truly ‘the one’?” he said, adding that he was heartened to see young readers continue to engage with books despite the dominance of digital entertainment. (With inputs from PTI)