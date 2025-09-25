Amita Chaudhury: Newsmaker driving sustainable insurance

Amita Chaudhury has become the global newsmaker of the moment with her appointment as the first woman of Indian origin to chair the United Nations Principles for Sustainable Insurance (PSI) Board under the UNEP Finance Initiative.

Her new role is more than a personal milestone—it is a defining moment for sustainable insurance, a sector at the heart of climate resilience and responsible finance.

With over 20 years of leadership experience spanning Singapore, London, and India, Amita has consistently pushed the boundaries of sustainability, diversity, and business transformation. An alumna of IIM Bangalore and a former senior leader at Unilever, she has been recognised with the Leading Women Award for Sustainable Development by the World Business Council for Sustainable Development.

“As a representative of the AIA Group, I look forward to working with the PSI Board to advance sustainable insurance practices globally,” Amita said, signalling her intent to turn vision into action.

The Principles for Sustainable Insurance unite more than 500 institutions worldwide—including insurers, banks, and investors—under the UNEP Finance Initiative, headquartered in Geneva. Together, they aim to embed sustainability into risk management and investment decisions, shaping a financial system that protects both people and planet.

More than an institutional milestone, Amita’s appointment is a beacon for Indian women professionals aspiring to global leadership. By breaking the glass ceiling in a traditionally male-dominated sector, she demonstrates that women of Indian origin can lead transformative change on the world stage—combining business acumen with a vision for sustainability.

Her career philosophy—“delivering business value while making a positive impact for the planet and society, through innovation, business integration and partnerships”—now finds its most powerful platform yet.