The Assam LitArt Festival will return to Guwahati for its second edition on November 28 and 29, bringing together writers, filmmakers, artists, performers and audiences for a two-day celebration of literature, cinema, music, theatre and art.

The festival will be held at Shri Shri Madhavdeva International Auditorium, Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, and is organised by the LitArt Foundation.

The inaugural ceremony on November 28 will be attended by Dr Kuladhar Saikia, former Assam Police DGP, Sahitya Akademi Award-winning writer and former president of Asam Sahitya Sabha, as the chief guest. Guwahati Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta, an IPS officer, poet and award-winning filmmaker, will attend as guest of honour.

Actor and screenwriter Inaamulhaq will be among the prominent guests from the national film industry. Producer Kushal Srivastava, Group Captain (Retd.) Tarun Kumar Singha, lead consultant for Operation Safed Sagar and Bhuj, and researcher and storyteller Antara Srivastava will participate in discussions on filmmaking and storytelling.

A special session on mental health and creativity will be conducted by Proyashi Barua and Smita Barooah Sanyal. Dr Alaka Sharma, founder of Akshar Foundation, will discuss integrating creativity into mainstream education alongside actor and NSD guest lecturer Sonam Stobgais and Assam theatre personalities Jyoti Narayan Nath and Sitanath Lahkar.

The festival will feature panel discussions on copyright, regional literature and translation, screenwriting, literature and socio-political narratives, and Assamese cinema. Participants will include Padma Shri awardee Arup Kumar Dutta, Jatin Bora, Ravi Sarma, Arup Manna and Aparajita Pujari, among others.

Other attractions include short film screenings, a Kathak recital conceptualised by Guru Marami Medhi, Bondip Sarma's solo horror play Railway Quarter No. 13, stand-up comedy by Tridip Borthakur, and live performances by Richa Bhardwaj and folk-rock fusion band Cultivators.

The festival has been conceptualised by founder director Proyashi Barua and co-founder and joint director Jyotsna Neog.

The second edition is powered by Oil India, co-powered by Vedanta Oil and Gas (Cairn), supported by The organisers have invited literature and music enthusiasts, cinephiles, students and art lovers to attend the festival.

