Assam sees surge in NSE investors, women participation 6th highest in India

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has surpassed 23 crore (230 million) investor accounts as of July 2025—adding one crore accounts within just three months after crossing the 22-crore mark in April.

Of these, the number of unique registered investors—who may operate multiple accounts across brokers—stood at 11.8 crore as of July 28. The surge reflects a growing appetite for equity investments across states and age groups, supported by improved access, regulatory reforms, and digital trading platforms.

Maharashtra continues to lead the pack with nearly 4 crore accounts, capturing a 17% share of the total. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh (2.5 crore, 11%), Gujarat (2 crore, 9%), and West Bengal and Rajasthan (1.3 crore each, 6%). Together, these five states account for almost half of India’s investor base, with the top 10 states contributing nearly 75% of total accounts.

Assam has made noteworthy progress, climbing from the 21st position in FY20 to 16th in FY25 with 25.9 lakh registered investors as of June 30, 2025. The state also ranks 6th in terms of female participation, with women comprising 29.6% of the investor base—well above the national average.

The rise in retail participation has been fueled not only by the rapid digitization of trading platforms but also by the proactive investor education initiatives undertaken by SEBI and NSE. Between FY20 and FY25, the number of Investor Awareness Programs (IAPs) has increased fourfold—from 3,504 to 14,679—reaching over 8 lakh individuals across India.

The Investor Protection Fund (IPF) managed by NSE has also seen substantial growth, with a 22% year-on-year rise, amounting to ₹2,573 crore as of June 30, 2025. These initiatives have emphasized risk mitigation, long-term investing, and fraud prevention, ensuring informed participation across urban and semi-urban centers.

Strong policy support, fintech innovation, and India’s expanding middle class have contributed to this upsurge in retail market engagement. Over the last five years, the Nifty 50 and Nifty 500 indices have delivered impressive annualized returns of over 17% and 20%, respectively.

Commenting on this milestone, Shri Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE, said:

“The addition of one crore investor accounts in just three months reflects growing confidence in India’s capital markets. The adoption of digital and mobile trading has significantly reduced entry barriers, especially in smaller cities. It also highlights the success of strategic efforts—from policy interventions to literacy programs—in fostering financial inclusion.”

As the momentum continues, the NSE’s achievement stands as a testament to India’s transformation into a digitally empowered, financially aware investment landscape.