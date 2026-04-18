Assam study finds heart disease behind majority of sudden deaths; Coronary artery disease leading cause

A two-year retrospective autopsy study conducted at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) has found that cardiovascular diseases account for more than half of all sudden natural deaths (SND) in Assam, highlighting a growing public health concern.

The study analysed 3,623 medico-legal autopsies carried out between January 2023 and December 2024, of which 205 cases (5.65%) were identified as sudden natural deaths occurring within 24 hours of symptom onset or hospital admission, without any history of injury or poisoning.

Titled “Unforeseen Demise: A Two-Year Retrospective Study of Sudden Natural Deaths,” the research provides one of the most detailed postmortem-based assessments of such deaths in Northeast India.

According to the findings, cardiovascular diseases were responsible for 53.65% of the cases (110 deaths), with coronary artery disease alone accounting for 47.80% (98 cases), making it the leading cause. Respiratory conditions followed at 17.56%, neurological causes at 12.68%, and gastrointestinal issues at 8.78%.

The study also revealed a significant gender disparity, with males accounting for 78.04% of the deaths, compared to 21.95% among females. The 41–60 age group was the most affected, comprising over half of the cases, followed by those aged above 60.

Researchers pointed to lifestyle-related factors such as tobacco consumption, stress, sedentary habits, and limited access to preventive healthcare, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas, as key contributors to the trend.

The study was led by Dr Nayan Kumar Das, Associate Professor of Forensic Medicine at Nalbari Medical College, along with a team of researchers from AMCH. The authors emphasised the importance of autopsy in determining precise causes of sudden death and called for greater use of such data in shaping public health strategies.

Published in the European Journal of Cardiovascular Medicine (Volume 15, Issue 7, July 2025), the findings have been described by health experts as a wake-up call, urging authorities to strengthen cardiovascular screening, awareness campaigns, and early intervention measures to address the rising burden of non-communicable diseases in the state.