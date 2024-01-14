Kahi Baati is a traditional Assamese utensil that has cultural significance in Assamese culture and region. It is also popularly used by other northeastern people in various shapes and sizes. It is made up of a bell and brass metal. These utensils are popularly used in serving meals on various religious occasions or some people might use this in daily run.

Sarthebari, in the Bajali district of Assam, is home to the bell metal industry, the second largest handicraft of Assam after bamboo craft. Much astonishing is the fact that 40% of the residents in Sarthebari live upon this craft. Kahi bati is commonly associated with Assamese thalis and is appreciated for its cultural and aesthetic value. The utensils are also known for serving rice and mutton curry, as seen in Assamese culinary practice.

Much astonishing fact is that if you visit any households in Assam you will come across a form of bell metal utensil in their home. Every Assamese takes great pride in serving their guest in these utensils. The craftsmen of bell metal industry are referred to as 'Kahar or Orja'. Their age-old techniques are still carried by the craftsmen of Sarthebari, which is quite tiring and requires great skills. The fact that these utensils are handmade, thus they carry great pride and beauty.

Bell metal industry is extensive, involving numerous craftsmen practicing their trade. In actuality, it comprises numerous small-scale industries with modest setups, where craftsmen collaborate to craft a variety of bell metal products.

The origins of bell metal craft can be traced back to the 7th Century AD, during the reign of Kumar Bhaskar Varman, a Varman dynasty king. However, it was under the Ahom rule in Assam that this craft truly gained prominence. The Ahom kings exhibited a keen interest in fostering the industry, offering commendations and special incentives to skilled artisans. With royal patronage, the craft thrived, and both the Ahom royalty and the common people embraced the use of bell metal utensils.

This support motivated artisans to diversify their creations over time. Many Indians including the Assamese people believe in certain medicinal benefits of bell metal. It is believed that food consumption in the bell metal utensils helps in the treatment of intestinal conditions and cleanses the body of unwanted minerals.

The royals of assam, Ahoms, notably utilized Maihangkahi and Maihangbati, which continue to hold immense value. Even today, these artifacts are employed to honor and show respect to esteemed guests, symbolizing a tradition that has endured through time.

In Assam, all religions and functions are solemnized in a proper traditional way, everything with a mark of respect and pride to the culture. People still follow the old age customs with the same spirit and enthusiasm. The Annaprasanna ceremony marks the introduction of a baby to solid food, and it is a tradition to serve this inaugural meal in bell metal utensils.

The first set of these utensils, symbolizing this special occasion, is lovingly gifted by the maternal grandparents. Many of the ceremony's attendees also present the baby with bell metal utensils as gifts, adding to the cherished tradition.

Bell metal items hold significance in our societal customs. Gifting a Sarai is a customary gesture to honor and show affection to someone. It serves as a symbol of love and respect. In religious rituals, the sarai is utilized for making offerings to deities. Another form of this item, known as the bota, is integral to both religious ceremonies and social gatherings. Bota is popularly used in marriage ceremonies by the bride for serving the guest mouth freshener.

Moreover, the belief in the medicinal benefits of bell metal adds another layer of importance to these unique and handcrafted items. As Assam continues to honor its tradition and customs, the bell metal industry remains a symbol of craftsmanship, tradition, and pride.

