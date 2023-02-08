Meet Pranamee Bhagawati, a versatile and an internationally recognised Kathak danseuse, popular for creative dancing skills.

A danseuse, choreographer, writer, cultural activist, Pranamee has wore different hats with quite an elan, was recently administered the post of director of Sangeet Natak Academi, New Delhi.

"I express my immense gratitude to the Almighty, my parents & family members, my Gurus, all my well-wishers, the competent authority of the esteemed Sangeet Natak Akademi (New Delhi) for having faith in my capabilities, work folio & dedication towards arts. Joined my duty today as the Director at the revered Kathak Kendra, New Delhi under Sangeet Natak Akademi, Ministry of Culture, Govt. Of India. Feeling blessed to be part and surrounded by stalwarts of the art fraternity", Pranamee wrote in a social media(Facebook) post.

"And most importantly, I’m engulfed in love with the most respected Kathak Guru & stalwart Smt. Uma Dogra ji as the Chairperson of the Advisory Committee of the Kathak Kendra. Her gestures toward me truly made me so emotional as she wore an Assamese silk saree & gifting me one of her mother’s shawl to welcome me. I’m in debt of words. Thank you Universe", she further wrote.

Pranaame is a Masters in Mass Communications from Guru Jambheshwar University, Hisar (Haryana). She believes dance and communications has got a lot to do together, as both are communicative subjects and socially viable. She founded the AMRAPALI (Society for ARTS) for aesthetic growth and artistic sustainability.

Born and brought up in Guwahati (Assam) and learning from the tender age of 5, Pranaame owes her first gratitude to her parents, who constantly supported her in the journey of dancing. She started learning Kathak from Guru Bipul Das and Sattriya from Guru Jibonjit Dutta. Later after her marriage with Rudro Jayanta Bhagawati, Pranaame unfurls fresh representations upon choreographic works and was exposed to new thoughts and its executions. The duo presented their artistic skills in several places like India, Germany, UK, USA, Dubai, Tanzania, Maldives, Guyana, etc.

Recipient of the scholarship to young artists by the Ministry of Culture, Govt. of India. She has been honoured twice with Gold Medal for her Kathak dance, representing her State Assam at the national level for revered celebrations organized by the Govt. of India. First, she won at the NATIONAL CHILDREN'S FESTIVAL (1997) on eve of 50 years of India's independence, sponsored by the Department of Women and Child Development, Ministry of H.R.D., Govt. of India in collaboration with Nehru Bal Samiti. And then at the 7th NATIONAL YOUTH FESTIVAL (2002), organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Govt. of India, Sports & Youth Welfare Department, Govt. of Haryana and Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan.

Pranaame's commute in dancing took different facets as she kept on exploring it. She delivers lecture demonstrations, organizes workshops, events, and concerts and writes about arts, culture, and heritage.