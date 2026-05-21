Assam’s presence at Cannes 2026 highlights northeast identity through fashion

Indian couturier Manish Malhotra brought Assamese cultural inspiration to the global stage at the Cannes Film Festival as mother-daughter duo Urmimala Baruah and Snigdha Baruah appeared in custom couture designed around elements of Northeast India’s cultural identity.

Their appearance at Cannes drew attention to the representation of regional identities from Northeast India in mainstream cultural and fashion spaces. The outfits, designed by Manish Malhotra, incorporated inspirations linked to Assamese heritage while presenting them through a contemporary fashion approach.

Speaking about the occasion, Urmimala Baruah said the appearance was aimed at creating greater visibility for Northeast India on an international platform, adding that such opportunities help bring regional identity into broader global conversations.

Snigdha Baruah said the effort was focused on ensuring Assam and the Northeast receive wider recognition and representation on international platforms.

Snigdha appeared in a blush silk ensemble featuring pearl detailing and ruby-and-diamond jewellery, while Urmimala wore a midnight-violet outfit highlighted with crystal work and amethyst accessories.

The duo have been associated with initiatives focused on encouraging participation and representation of women from Assam and the Northeast in wider national and international spaces.

Their appearance at Cannes added to a growing trend of Indian fashion increasingly incorporating regional identities and cultural narratives into international showcases.

