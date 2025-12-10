Bestselling ‘Shopaholic’ creator Sophie Kinsella dies at 55, ending an era for her fans

Sophie Kinsella, whose Shopaholic novels captivated millions of readers worldwide, has died on Wednesday, December 10, at the age of 55.

The British author's family confirmed her death through an Instagram post, noting she passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones. Kinsella had publicly disclosed in April 2024 that she was diagnosed with glioblastoma in late 2022, an aggressive form of brain cancer known for its poor prognosis.

"She died peacefully, with her final days filled with her true loves: family and music and warmth and Christmas and joy," her family wrote.

The prolific novelist leaves behind a remarkable literary legacy spanning approximately 30 books, which collectively sold more than 45 million copies across 60-plus countries. Her debut novel, The Tennis Party, appeared in 1995, whilst her final published work, The Burnout, reached shelves in October 2023.

Kinsella achieved widespread recognition with her Shopaholic series, which ultimately comprised 10 novels. The 2000 release of The Secret Dreamworld of a Shopaholic introduced readers to Rebecca Bloomwood, a Surrey-born financial journalist whose compulsive shopping habits landed her in serious debt despite writing for Successful Saving magazine. The character's comedic struggles with credit card bills and designer boutiques resonated with audiences globally.

The series' popularity led to a 2009 film adaptation starring Isla Fisher as the spirited protagonist, bringing Kinsella's creation to cinema audiences through Walt Disney Pictures.