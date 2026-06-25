Beyond the Headlines: The man behind many of Morigaon’s most memorable images

Long before the first rays of the sun touch the earth, Dipankar Nath can often be seen setting out with a camera slung over his shoulder, ready to capture stories unfolding around him.

A resident of Lathabari village in Ward No. 1 of Morigaon town, Dipankar has carved a niche for himself as a dedicated photographer and visual storyteller whose work reflects the realities of society, the beauty of nature and the struggles of everyday life.

Born to Uttara Nath and Lalita Devi, Dipankar is a familiar face in Morigaon and beyond. While many know him as a photojournalist, others recognize him as a skilled photographer. Yet, above all professional identities, he remains a passionate artist whose life revolves around the camera.

Known for his humble and friendly nature, Dipankar chose an unconventional career path at a time when many young people aspire for government jobs or stable businesses. With no permanent employment or business of his own, he has dedicated himself entirely to photography. Though the profession often comes with financial uncertainties, he continues to pursue his passion with determination and optimism.

Dipankar's journey in photography began with Assam's satellite news channel. Over the years, he gained valuable experience working as a photographer and videographer for several media organisations, including ANI TV, Doordarshan Kendra Guwahati and other leading news channels in the state. He also served as a photographer at the office of the Superintendent of Police, Morigaon, for several years.

Committed to improving his craft, Dipankar underwent professional training in photography at UB Photos, one of the Northeast's renowned photography institutions. He is currently associated with UB Photos and contributes to several prominent web portals.

Whether trekking through scenic landscapes or documenting social events, Dipankar spends most of his time in the field. His photographs range from breathtaking natural vistas to poignant portrayals of ordinary people and their daily struggles. Through his lens, he captures moments that often go unnoticed but tell powerful stories.

He has also made significant contributions to the Morigaon District Information and Public Relations Department by documenting government programmes, developmental initiatives, cultural traditions and important social events. Many of his photographs have become part of the district's visual record and historical documentation.

Despite spending long hours in the field, Dipankar remains actively involved in assisting journalists and media professionals across the state by providing photographs from meetings, events and public programmes. Colleagues describe him as someone who is always willing to help, regardless of personal challenges or workload.

For Dipankar Nath, photography is more than a profession—it is an art form and a lifelong passion. Through perseverance, dedication and a keen eye for storytelling, he continues to inspire many young aspiring photographers in Assam.

Residents of Morigaon believe that his unwavering commitment to his craft will take him to even greater heights in the years to come.