Beyond the horizon: How Donyi Polo shapes Arunachal’s cultural soul

If you’ve ever journeyed through the mist-cloaked valleys and emerald hills of Arunachal Pradesh, you’ve likely noticed a white flag fluttering gently in the mountain breeze, with a red sun emblazoned at its heart. It greets you from bamboo rooftops, from quiet doorways, from sacred groves where time itself seems to pause. This is the flag of Donyi Polo, the faith of the Sun and the Moon, the eternal balance between light and life that guides the animist tribes of this mystical land.

In every village the Donyi Polo flag waves, not just as a symbol of belief, but as a living hymn to nature’s rhythm, a reminder that even amid modern trends, Arunachal’s soul still beats in harmony with the sky. Donyi Polo stands as the most visible and enduring symbol of indigenous faith for Arunachal Pradesh's tribal communities, anchoring not only spiritual identity but also the region's relationship with nature. Although Arunachal is the land consisting of distinct indigenous communities, where each is culturally and linguistically distinct from one another, Donyi Polo is the common spiritual faith that binds them together. The faith of Donyi Polo offers a window into a worldview where nature, oral tradition and community from the foundation of religious life in Arunachal Pradesh.

THE ROOTS: NATURE AS DEITY

The words "Donyi" and "Polo" refers to the sun and the moon. Donyi Polo not only represents celestial bodies but also principles of truth, wisdom and universal order for the Tani tribes of Arunachal, which namely includes Nyishi tribe from in and around the capital Itanagar, Apatanis of Ziro valley, Tagins of Daporijo, Galos of Aalo, Adis of Pasighat and also Mishings of Assam. When talking about roots, Arunachal Pradesh is often mistaken as the land of Buddhists alone. Here each tribe carries its own rhythm of belief, its own prayers sung to the hills. Unlike scriptural faiths, Donyi Polo is transmitted through folklore, chants and rituals rather than written texts. Arunachal is not a land of a single faith instead it is a living prayer in many tongues, a harmony, a song woven from mountains, rivers and hearts that believed differently, yet beautifully together.



RITUALS, FESTIVAL AND COMMUNITY IDENTITY

Despite being the land that houses diverse tribes, it is believed that the Tani tribes have descended from a common ancestor, Abotani. The practice of worshipping the Almighty in the form of sun 'Ane Donyi' and moon 'Abo Polo' is a common religious connection that can be seen among these tribes. Donyi Polo's rituals are woven into everyday tribal life, being nature worshippers these tribes also believe in both benevolent and malevolent nature spirits. Festivals like Nyokum (Nyishi), Dree (Apatani), Si-Donyi (Tagin), Mopin (Galo) and Solung (Adi) are celebrated to appease the malevolent spirits, prayers are offered for safety and to ward off illness and crop failures. According to Donyi Polo rituals, "Sedi" is believed to be the supreme creator who looks after human beings. Meder Nelo/Nyader Namlo are shrines which are believed to be the centre of creation for all living beings.

FROM ORAL TRADITIONS TO INSTITUTION

Visionaries like Talom Rukbo played a critical role in preserving the indigenous identity against external religious influences. Establishment of organizations such as the Donyi Polo Yelam Kebang, founded in 1986 led to preserving and promoting the transcription of oral traditions into written texts, building dedicated prayer halls for worship, and creating a standardized, institutional structure for both worship and governance. This institutionalization alongside preserving the tradition and cultural practices has also led to the creation of specific celebration and prayer days like Donyi Polo Day which is held everywhere on the same day, December 31. It was Talom Rukbo's efforts that made this transition into a powerful revival movement, which saw the codification of prayers and rituals, increasing visibility and recognition for Donyi Polo both within and beyond Arunachal Pradesh.



At its core, Donyi Polo is more than a faith. It is a living river of wisdom, flowing from the mountains and forests of Arunachal Pradesh, nourished by generations who have looked to the sun and moon as their eternal guides. The sun, Donyi, is seen as the source of truth, clarity, and life, while the moon, Polo, embodies compassion, kindness, and the gentle rhythm of time. Together, they form a sacred balance, a reminder that harmony with nature and each other is the foundation of existence.​

Rituals are not mere ceremonies but acts of connection that links the cycles of nature and the rhythms of life, and when it comes to this, Donyi Polo stands as the ultimate example. As the sun rises and the moon glows above the valleys and mountains of Arunachal, Donyi Polo stands as a testament to its’s vibrant pluralism, a beacon of hope that tradition can thrive alongside progress.

